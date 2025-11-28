'The night promises to be full of entertainment for all' Countdown to Christmas begins in Bridgnorth - here's everything you need to know about the town's big switch-on

The event returns to the town on Friday, with the town council pulling out all the stops to ensure a fun-packed day for all the family.

Last year it had to be cancelled due to Storm Darragh.

When is it?

Entertainment ahead of the but switch-on takes place throughout Friday afternoon and evening. Along with festive stalls on the high street, there will be a host of entertainers and activities beginning at 4pm.

What's on?

There will be performers all evening on the stage, stilt walkers, festive stalls, funfair, food and drink and the main man himself - Santa. There is also a children's art trail, naughty elf trail and games in Central Court.

At Central Court between 4.30pm and 8pm families are invited to join the Naughty Elf Trail in the centre - with a £50 festive hamper on offer.

From around 4pm, entertainers will be taking to the streets, including stilt walkers, festive stalls, funfair, food and drink and the main man himself - Santa.

When are the lights turned on?

The lights are switched on at 6pm with live performers taking to the stage until 8pm. These include children from all the local primary schools, local singer Macy O’Neill and Disco Daddy.

Who is switching on the lights?

This year, Wolves legend Steve Bull MBE will be the guest of honour at the ceremony to switch on the Christmas lights. He scored 306 goals in a glittering career for Wolves and earned 13 England caps.

Will there be road closures?

Yes, The High Street and Whitburn Street will be closed from midday until 11pm, while Northgate will be closed from 10am-11pm.

Town Mayor, Councillor David Cooper said “The switching on of the Christmas lights is always a popular event in Bridgnorth, and it is a delight to see so many of our residents getting into the Christmas spirit.

"This event is very much focused on our community, and the High Street will be bustling, with performances from all the local primary schools, local singer Macy O’Neill and Disco Daddy to name but a few. Stallholders will line the High Street, selling a wide range of food, drink and gifts, as well as fairground rides and representatives from local clubs and groups, not forgetting of course, the most important…Santa who will be joining us in his sleigh.

"This year, the Town Council are thrilled that the businesses in Central Court will be joining the festivities, where an art trail, entertainment and more can be found. We are also really looking forward to welcoming Steve Bull MBE, to Bridgnorth. Best remembered for his 13-year spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers, who will be switching on the lights. The night promises to be full of entertainment for all, and we look forward to seeing everyone.”