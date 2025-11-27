'The night promises to be full of entertainment for all' - Bridgnorth Christmas lights switch on 2025: When, where and the Wolves legend flicking the switch

The event returns to the town on Friday, with the town council pulling out all the stops to ensure a fun-packed day for all the family.

Last year it had to be cancelled due to Storm Darragh.

When is it?

Entertainment ahead of the switch-on takes place throughout Friday afternoon and evening. Along with festive stalls on the high street, there will be a host of entertainers and activities beginning at 4pm. No tickets needed.

What's on?

There will be performers all evening on the stage, stilt walkers, festive stalls, funfair, food and drink and the main man himself - Santa. There is also a children's art trail, naughty elf trail and games in Central Court.