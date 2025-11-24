'I was displaying concerning behaviour to my family and thinking of ways to end my life' Bridgnorth woman urges people to get help as she tells her story

Julie Brazier’s sister Janet took her own life three years ago - a tragedy that took a major toll on Julie and her husband, Lyndon as Julie’s mental health declined.

Lyndon and Julie contacted the Stay Mentally Healthy Hub in Bridgnorth and the life-changing difference that made has prompted Julie to tell her story in the hope that it will encourage others to seek help ahead of National Grief Week that runs from December 2 to December 8.

Julie said: “Janet and I were identical twins born in 1964, just 15 minutes apart, and were inseparable throughout our childhood and into adult life. We shared the same sense of humour, styled ourselves exactly the same and spoke in the same voice.

Julie with Mary at the hub

“In 2005 Janet lost her husband to cancer at the age of just 36. She adored him."

She said after a failed suicide attempt, Janet eventually took her own life three years ago.

“In May 2022, Lyndon and I were away in Wales on holiday. I messaged her the day before we were due to return home, but she hadn’t read it. I continued to check my phone throughout the evening and into the early hours, but she still hadn’t read it. I knew something was wrong. As we journeyed home, I was unable to get any answer from her mobile phone or landline. I felt sick with worry.

“On arrival at her house we had to break in and we found her at the bottom of the stairs. She had taken her own life. I was hysterical. I couldn’t believe that she would have done this to herself and me

“After two nights of no sleep and lots of crying with a variety of mixed emotions and disbelief that this was real, I became very unstable. I was not sure what I was supposed to do now. Was I supposed to join her? I was displaying concerning behaviour to my family and thinking of ways to end my life, or at least harm myself.

“My son had made me promise that I wouldn’t do anything like Janet had done. I said I needed to see a doctor - I needed them to put me somewhere safe so I couldn’t harm myself, as I didn’t want to break my promise to my son. We went to see the GP and she said she couldn’t do that but did prescribe antidepressants and some tablets to help me sleep. She also referred me for counselling.”

Julie added that her husband was also struggling.

“It became obvious that he needed some help,” she said. “Fortunately, I had seen on Facebook that a Stay Mentally Healthy Hub was up and running and just around the corner from us.

“I sent an email to request help and we received a reply the same day offering an appointment the following week - I was happy he could be seen so quickly. Just a few days after that first meeting with Mary, Lyndon realised his anger had gone.

“He returned for his second session where he agreed he was feeling much lighter and didn’t need to continue. Mary made it clear he could return if he felt he needed to.

“A few weeks went by, and I was struggling. I didn’t seem to be getting over my loss and grief – it was in me every minute and in every thought.

“I realised that I needed to see Mary, emailed the hub and saw her within a few days. I told her my story and explained how low I felt at times and that I felt I hadn’t received the right kind of counselling the first time. Mary listened to me and then helped me using the Self Empowerment Journey process.

“We arranged a further session the following week. By this time, I was feeling much better, much lighter and when I arrived for my third session, I declared to Mary that I thought she had ‘fixed me’. My waking thoughts had changed from something that had been horrific to something far more positive.

“I feel so empowered and focused that I am currently in the middle of a course through Worcester College on mental health in children and young people, so that I can be there for my five grandchildren as they develop into adulthood.

“Lyndon and I are eternally grateful to Mary and the work she has provided through the Stay Mentally Healthy Hub.”

Mary Phillips, founder of the of the Stay Mentally Healthy Hub, said: “Julie had been suffering since 2022 following a family suicide. After just two-and-a-half sessions and months later, she is still in a great place, no longer feeling suicidal but living a productive and joyful life.”

For more information about the Bridgnorth-based Stay Mentally Healthy Hub visit https://www.staymentallyhealthy.org.uk/ or email bridgnorth-hub@staymentallyhealthy.org.uk