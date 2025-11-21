Major Bridgnorth road to be closed for emergency rock-face inspection

Shropshire Council said New Road in Bridgnorth will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 25 and 26 November.

The road will be closed from 9.30am to 4pm on both days.

A statement from the council said: "The inspection is to determine if there has been further deterioration and assess whether the traffic signals could be removed or if further work is required.

"During the closures a signed diversion route will be in place.

"There will be no access for vehicles through the work area, and access for HGVs, large vehicles and buses through North Gate, High Street, West Castle Street and New Road will not be possible.

"These vehicles will have to turn around at the North Gate roundabout. This is because they cannot exit through New Road due to the emergency closure and as the corner off High Street onto Listley Street is not suitable.

"There will be access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists only, and people are asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

"Signs will be erected in the road before starting the work and the work will be completed as quickly as possible."