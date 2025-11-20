'It shows that south Shropshire really is the engine of our rural economy': MP celebrates firm's fourth King's Award

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson said he was delighted to celebrate the success of Grainger and Worrall on a recent visit to the innovative engineering business in Bridgnorth.

The company was honoured with the King's Award for Enterprise in Innovation last month for the fourth time.

The award was presented in recognition of its commitment to driving sustainable manufacturing.

Mr Anderson with members of the firm

CEO Duncan Eldridge expressed his delight in receiving the award, stating that it reflected the dedication, creativity, and expertise of his talented team. He added that innovation is the cornerstone of their success.

The business is proudly based at Stanmore Business Park in Bridgnorth and employs more than 500 people.

The business was founded in 1946 by brothers-in-law Vernon, Grainger and Charles Worrall who went into business together in post-war Britain. Operating in the Midlands, they began as pattern makers and casting manufacturers.

For more than 70 years, the business has been at the forefront of castings development and innovation.

The King's Award for Enterprise is the UK's most prestigious business award, recognising outstanding achievements in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity.

Congratulating the company, Mr Anderson said: “I am delighted that Grainger and Worrall has again been awarded the King's Award for Innovation. As their fourth royal honour, it shows that south Shropshire really is the engine of our rural economy. It was a pleasure to meet Duncan and the team and witness the innovation and expertise that continues to drive their success.

"It was also excellent to learn about their exciting plans to expand and diversify, and how this supports their continued growth. Grainger and Worrall is a vital business for south Shropshire, providing highly skilled employment and contributing significantly to our local economy."

CEO Duncan Eldridge added: “It was a delight to welcome Stuart Anderson MP to Grainger and Worrall. Stuart met some of our team who described the unique capabilities that cause customers from across the globe to collaborate with us for their most complex aluminium casting engineering - the same capabilities that underpinned our success in winning The Kings Award for Innovation earlier in the year."