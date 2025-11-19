'His legacy of service will be remembered for years to come': Tributes paid to former Bridgnorth mayor who has died

John Hurst-Knight dedicated nearly 25 years of his life to serving Bridgnorth in varying capacities.

He was elected on to Bridgnorth Town Council in 1995 and served as a town councillor until 2007, he also served on the former Bridgnorth District Council between 1991 and 2009, and was a county councillor between 2001 and 2009.

As well as his many years as a local councillor Mr Hurst-Knight was made Mayor of Bridgnorth in 1997.

He retired from public service in May 2017.

Tributes have been paid to John Hurst-Knight

His family said he died on October 30 aged 86 after a short stay at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

His daughter Kirstie Hurst-Knight, who also sat on Shropshire Council and has served as Mayor of Bridgnorth, said her father worked tirelessly over a quarter of a decade to support local causes, champion community projects, and improve life for the people of the town he loved so much.

John Hurst-Knight died in October, his family has said

She said: “Our heartfelt thanks go to everyone at Telford hospital for the care they showed in his final days, and to the wonderful team at Innage Grange care home for looking after him so lovingly over these past few months.

“And to our amazing mum Myra Hurst-Knight — thank you for always doing your very best for dad and caring for him with so much compassion.

“Dad was the most wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather — kind, funny, and full of love for his family. He gave us so many happy memories that we will treasure forever.

“My father’s funeral will be a private service for close family only, and we would like to express our sincere thanks to Perry & Phillips Funeral Directors for their care and support.”

Tributes have been paid to John Hurst-Knight

Paying respect to the former Conservative councillor, South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson said: “John served the people of Bridgnorth and the wider South Shropshire community with great dedication over many years. As a long-standing councillor for Bridgnorth West and Tasley, and as a former Mayor of Bridgnorth, he was a tireless supporter of the town he loved.

“His commitment to public service, community regeneration, and improving local life earned him the respect and gratitude of all who knew and worked with him. John’s passion for Bridgnorth was evident in everything he did, from supporting local initiatives to preserving our town’s heritage and championing residents’ concerns.

“He was a man of integrity, warmth, and genuine care for others, and his legacy of service will be remembered for years to come."

Bridgnorth Town Council added that members were “saddened” to hear of the death of the former mayor.

A spokesperson said: “John's long-standing dedication to the town as a town, district and later unitary councillor within Shropshire Council was a testament to his unwavering commitment to public service.

“His tenure as town mayor in 1997 remains a proud milestone, and his contributions have left a lasting legacy with the community.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to John's family. Our thoughts are with all of you during this sad and difficult time. May you find comfort in the memories you share, and strength in the support of your loved ones.”