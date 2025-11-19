'These trains have been a lovely addition to Bridgnorth': Council quashes rumours art statues are to be 'melted down'

Bridgnorth Town Council said it is aware that work to remove the Catch Me Who Can Art Trail located across the town has caused concern for a number of residents.

The art trail was installed in Bridgnorth in 2018 creating a two-mile trail across the town. It was not intended to be a permanent fixture and installation on the public highway required permission from Shropshire Council. The permission was time-limited and has now expired.

The original deadline for removal of the trains was 2023, but this was extended due to the Covid pandemic.