Three vehicles involved in crash on A-road near Bridgnorth - police, fire and ambulance called to scene
Fire, police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene of a three-car collision on Monday evening.
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the A454 at Roughton near Bridgnorth at around 8.25pm on Monday (November 17) following reports of a collision.
Three crews were sent to the scene from Bridgnorth, Telford and Wellington fire stations, along with officers from West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance staff.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported the incident involved three vehicles, which the crews made electrically safe.
West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance have been approached for more information.