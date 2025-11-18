Three vehicles involved in crash on A-road near Bridgnorth - police, fire and ambulance called to scene

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the A454 at Roughton near Bridgnorth at around 8.25pm on Monday (November 17) following reports of a collision.

Three crews were sent to the scene from Bridgnorth, Telford and Wellington fire stations, along with officers from West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance staff.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the A454 at Roughton near Bridgnorth at around 8.25pm on Monday (November 17) following reports of a collision. Photo: Google

Upon arrival, firefighters reported the incident involved three vehicles, which the crews made electrically safe.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance have been approached for more information.