New Bridgnorth barber offers 'pay what you can' haircuts for as little as £1 ahead of Christmas

Marcus Lewis Roper opened MLR Adonis Barbers in Central Court in Bridgnorth just seven weeks ago, having worked at another high street barbers for several years.

He said he is willing to give people a haircut on a "pay what you can" service during one day next month.

On December 22, those requiring a little bit of a sprucing up ahead of the festive season who find themselves a little strapped for cash can pay what they can afford, from £1 to the full amount.

Marcus said he wanted to spread a little cheer at Christmas.

Marcus

He said: “It’s nice to make people feel happy and valued at Christmas.

“There will be an honesty box for payments, whether that be £1 or the full amount.”

He added that the honesty box will be in operation for one day only, on December 22.

Marcus can be found at MLR Adonis Barbers in Central Court, off the High Street, Bridgnorth.

You can also book your appointment on booksy by searching for MLR Adonis Barbers.