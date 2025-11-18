Bridgnorth care provider completes annual shoebox drive

Severn Valley Home Care operates out of Lasyard House in the town.

The domiciliary care provider is run by Jackie Garratt, who each year crams shoeboxes full of goodies to send to children less fortunate at Christmas time.

This year, the team have put together 11 boxes for the children.

Jackie Garratt and Kristina Grieg support worker with their finished boxes

Each one is full of goodies for children in other parts of the world who are less fortunate at Christmas time.

Jackie said: “We fill a shoebox full of gifts for children from colouring pens to games and toiletries. Most are heading to South Africa for children that are not as fortunate as say my children are.

“Many of the donations for the shoeboxes have come from my staff and our clients’ families, who we at Severn Valley Homecare can't thank enough."