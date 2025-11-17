The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the crash, on the A454, at Hilton, near Bridgnorth, at around 11.44am today (Monday).

A total of four crews were sent from Bridgnorth and Wellington fire stations, along with a rescue tender.

An operations officer was also in attendance, while West Midlands Fire Service personnel provided assistance.

An update from the fire service said that officers had freed one person trapped in a vehicle, with the West Midlands Ambulance Service also in attendance.