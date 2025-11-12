Two-vehicle crash near Bridgnorth sees emergency services called

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the incident at Hilton, near Bridgnorth, at around 7.06pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Four fire crews were sent from Bridgnorth, Ludlow and Wellington, along with a rescue tender.

West Mercia Police officers also attended.

An update from the fire service said that officers had used small gear to make sure the vehicles were safe, and that no-one had been trapped.