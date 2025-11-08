M&S Bridgnorth wants permission for storage container to cope with busy Christmas period

The chain has asked Shropshire Council for permission to base the container at the rear of the St John Street premises on an annual basis - from November 1 until January 31.

A planning statement submitted with the application says the period "is known to be an exceptionally busy time of the year, with a higher-than-average turnover of stock".

The proposal says: "This application relates to seeking planning permission from the Local Planning Authority for 1 x refrigerated storage container to help the store with the busy Christmas period.

"The proposed container will be positioned towards the rear of the M&S foodhall near to where the deliveries and servicing of the store occur.

The M&S Foodhall in Bridgnorth. Picture: Google

"Considerations have been made to ensure that the proposed temporary container does not negatively impact the current deliveries and servicing strategy, specifically the manoeuvring of heavy goods vehicles that currently operate on site.

"The proposed container will measure 2.438m in width, 2.6m in height and 3.024m in depth.

"The temporary container will only be on site from November 1 and January 31 annually and will help meet the store's operational requirements for what, based on experience, is known to be an exceptionally busy time of the year, with a higher-than-average turnover of stock.

"The increased level of demand for goods over the Christmas period is a well-established pattern of shopping in the UK.

"Accordingly, the need for additional storage will be an annual requirement.

"Having a temporary storage facility on site will allow customers' food orders to be stored in appropriate conditions in advance of collection as well as providing much needed storage space to enable colleagues to maintain the supply of goods by replenishing the shelves on a regular basis throughout the day.

"Ensuring a full range of products is available to customers contributes to a greater level of customer satisfaction, which is a priority in the success of any business. Approval is therefore being sought for an annual permission."