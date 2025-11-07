Chilling thriller classic 'The Birds' coming to Bridgnorth's Theatre on the Steps

The production is the first from the town's new professional repertory company, Aethelflaed Theatre Company, and promises a gripping evening of suspense.

Running from Thursday, November 13, to Saturday, November 15, the theatre will be hosting 'The Birds' by Conor McPherson, adapted from the classic short story by Daphne du Maurier.

The production marks the official debut of Aethelflaed Theatre Company – a new collaboration between Theatre on the Steps and director Naomi Coleman.

The Theatre on the Steps will be hosting the chilling thriller 'The Birds'.

The company’s mission is to bring bold, high-quality theatre to Bridgnorth while offering professional opportunities for local artists, actors and theatre-makers.

Set in a world where relentless flocks of birds attack without warning, the story follows strangers Nat and Diane as they take refuge in an isolated house by the sea.

With food running low and tensions rising, their uneasy peace is shattered by the arrival of a mysterious young woman.

McPherson’s adaptation transforms du Maurier’s famous tale into a tense and psychological drama exploring fear, trust, and human survival.

Nikki Genner, Artistic Director at Theatre on the Steps, said: “This is such an exciting moment for us and for Bridgnorth.

"The Birds is a fantastic piece to launch Aethelflaed Theatre Company with – it’s gripping, atmospheric, and full of emotion. Naomi and the team have poured so much creativity into this production, and we can’t wait for audiences to see what they’ve created. It really feels like the start of something special for professional theatre in our town.”

Director Naomi Coleman added: “It’s been a real privilege to develop this production here in Bridgnorth and to work with such a talented company.

"The Birds is a story about resilience and human connection in extraordinary circumstances – themes that feel very close to home.

"We hope audiences will be drawn in by its tension, mystery, and heart. To be launching Aethelflaed with this show, in this theatre, is incredibly rewarding.”

Aethelflaed Theatre Company plans to produce two shows annually, continuing to develop Bridgnorth’s growing reputation as a hub for creative talent and live performance.

Tickets cost £12 and are available from the box office on 01746 766477 www.theatreonthesteps.co.uk or visit the box office at the Town Hall on High Street, Bridgnorth.