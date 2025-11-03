Firefighters called to chimney fire in Bridgnorth

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 6.17pm reporting the incident at a property on The Hobbins.

One fire crew was sent from Bridgnorth Fire Station. Upon arrival, firefighters found that the fire was already out.

Crews carried out an inspection of the property using a thermal imaging camera to check for any remaining hot spots.

The fire service confirmed that all temperatures were at a safe level and that advice was given to the property's occupier.

Assistance was no longer required by 6.40pm.