'It can be extremely dangerous': Shropshire police warn farmers to clean muddy tractors before driving on roads

Police in Bridgnorth say with the recent rain and the arrival of autumn, more mud and debris is being brought onto rural roads by tractors and other farm or contractor vehicles.

Officers point out that Under the Highways Act (1980), farmers and contractors must ensure their vehicles are cleared of mud and debris before entering the public highway.

Tractors can drop mud onto roads. Photo: West Mercia Police

"Excess mud can be extremely dangerous as it affects how vehicles handle, increases the risk of skidding, and poses particular hazards for motorcyclists and cyclists," said a spokesperson. "Any incidents of mud on the road causing an issue can be reported to https://orlo.uk/62FpS or if this poses an immediate danger, please call 101.

"If you suddenly find there is mud on the road that you are on, reduce your speed and keep a larger distance between you and the vehicle in front in case you need to react.

"Let’s all do our part to keep safe on the roads this season."