Young Bridgnorth farmers swap boots and overalls for black tie at their annual dinner and awards
Young farmers from Bridgnorth swapped their muddy boots and overalls for dinner jackets and black ties as they held their annual dinner and awards ceremony.
Hosted at Bridgnorth Rugby Club, Bridgnorth Young Farmers Club held their annual event at the weekend when members celebrated another year in farming.
The night saw several members win awards, Toby Gammond who Intermediate Member of the Year, George Howells, who was awarded Senior Member of the Year, Molly Pennington who took home the Club Dedication Award, and Kate Davies who won the Secretary's Award.
A spokesperson for Bridgnorth YFC said: “What a night we had. A massive thanks must go to our outgoing top table for their organisation and to Bridgnorth Rugby Club."