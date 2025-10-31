Bridgnorth sisters celebrate both winning honours at regional gymnastics competition

On Saturday (October 25), Eden and Bernadette Clark competed in the West Midlands Tin Classic Challenge in Cannock.

Organised by the West Midlands Amateur Gymnastics Association, the event saw hundreds of youngsters from all over the region compete.

Eden and Bernadette

Eden Clark, aged nine, became West Midlands Regional all-around Champion in the 8-9 age group, out of 105 gymnasts.

Her sister Bernadette won Silver all-around in the 10-11 age group - a feat made even more remarkable by the fact the 10-year-old suffers from Poland Syndrome, which means she is missing her left chest muscles completely and her bones in her left arm are shorter.

The two sisters also both won on the beam.

Proud mum Anna Clark said the pair, who are home schooled, train four times a week at Park Wrekin Gymnastics in Wellington.

The club said: “After a thrilling weekend at the regional classic challenge event in Cannock we would like to congratulate all of our members who took part!

“We are incredibly proud of how you all performed!”