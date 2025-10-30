Air ambulance helicopter responding to Bridgnorth 'incident' lands on town bowling green

The helicopter landed around midday today (Thursday) on the Bylet Bowling Club on Severn Side Street, onlookers said.

The air ambulance on the bowling green. Photo: Peter Bridger

The helicopter was seen to depart at about 1pm.

The air ambulance departing the bowling green. Photo: Peter Bridger

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said the air ambulance had been dispatched due to an "incident at a private address".