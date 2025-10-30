Air ambulance helicopter responding to Bridgnorth 'incident' lands on town bowling green
An air ambulance helicopter scrambled to Bridgnorth earlier today was seen landing on one of the town's bowling greens.
Published
Last updated
The helicopter landed around midday today (Thursday) on the Bylet Bowling Club on Severn Side Street, onlookers said.
The helicopter was seen to depart at about 1pm.
A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said the air ambulance had been dispatched due to an "incident at a private address".