Pigeons and bird of prey released after getting trapped in abandoned Bridgnorth shop

The "bird of prey" was spotted by a concerned resident inside the empty building at 38 High Street at the weekend.

The building used to belong to Gadsby’s, but the jewellers has moved around the corner, and the building has sat empty for more than 15 years.

The boarded-up shop

Town councillor Huw Rees said he was alerted to the stricken bird at the weekend and has contacted the landlord and Cuan Wildlife Rescue.

He said today (Monday): “After receiving reports of a trapped bird of prey inside 38 High Street over the weekend, I've now been advised that the landlord will be sending someone to attend today, and Cuan will be called to assist.”

In an update, the councillor said "three pigeons and a sparrowhawk" had been freed from the building.

He added that discussions were now ongoing regarding on how grants could be used to improve the condition of the building, which has been empty since 2008.