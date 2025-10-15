Police appeal for witnesses after Ford Fiesta stolen from car park in Bridgnorth
Police are appealing for witnesses after a Ford Fiesta was stolen from a car park by a pub in Bridgnorth last weekend.
West Mercia Police said a white Ford vehicle, with a registration plate ending in 'RWM', was taken from a car park by the Black Horse pub in Low Town, Bridgnorth, between 5pm on Saturday, October 11, and 9.40am on Sunday, October 12.
In a post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page, officers said: "We would like to hear from you if you witnessed this incident or may have any doorbell camera footage available.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 22458 Bagga at aaron.bagga@westmercia.police.uk incident reference number 117_I_12102025
"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111."