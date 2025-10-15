Police appeal for witnesses after Ford Fiesta stolen from car park in Bridgnorth

West Mercia Police said a white Ford vehicle, with a registration plate ending in 'RWM', was taken from a car park by the Black Horse pub in Low Town, Bridgnorth, between 5pm on Saturday, October 11, and 9.40am on Sunday, October 12.

In a post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page, officers said: "We would like to hear from you if you witnessed this incident or may have any doorbell camera footage available.

A Ford Fiesta was stolen from a car park by the Black Horse pub in Bridgnorth. Picture: Google

"Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 22458 Bagga at aaron.bagga@westmercia.police.uk incident reference number 117_I_12102025

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111."