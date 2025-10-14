Bridgnorth community hero honoured for dedication to hospital coffee shop

Verena Swinnerton, from the League of Friends (LoF) of Bridgnorth Hospital, was honoured at the Churchill Local Hero Award Ceremony, held in Solihull last Thursday (October 9).

The awards celebrate the extraordinary contributions of people aged over 60 who make a real difference in their communities - recognising everyday heroes whose kindness, compassion and dedication bring people together.

Verena was nominated by members of the local Townswomen's Guild, who praised her tireless efforts and commitment to supporting the hospital and its visitors. She attended the ceremony alongside her husband, Bill, daughter Tammy, and representatives from both the League of Friends and the Townswomen’s Guild.

Verena Swinnerton (right), manager of the League of Friends (LoF) coffee shop at Bridgnorth Hospital, was honoured at the Churchill Local Hero Award Ceremony

As part of her recognition, Verena received a £500 donation for the League of Friends, which supports patient care and hospital facilities through fundraising and volunteer work.

Sue Burrows, secretary of the League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital, said: "Verena is the glue that keeps the coffee shop running so smoothly, she decorates it superbly well and pulls together all manner of brilliant fundraising events so is a very deserving recipient of this award. A hero indeed!"

The Bridgnorth Hospital coffee shop is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 4pm, serving light refreshments including locally made cakes. It also features a library and jigsaw section, along with greeting cards, Christmas cards and hand-knitted baby and toddler wear - all sold at affordable prices to raise funds for the hospital.