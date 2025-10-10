Police appeal for help over Bridgnorth assault on woman

Officers investigating the assault have released a CCTV image of three people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The assault happened around 12.30am on Sunday, October 5, on Cartway, Bridgnorth where a woman in her 30s, was assaulted by a man causing facial injuries.

Police said the emergency services arrived at the scene and the woman was left in the care of the ambulance service.

Police released this image.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Officers would like to speak to the three people in the image, as they are believed to have been in the area at the time, and may have information that can help with enquiries.

"If you recognise the people, or may have witnessed the assault, please contact PC Samuel Thomas by emailing samuel.thomas@wesmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 9i of October 5, 2025.

"Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."