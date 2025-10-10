Firefighters tackle fire at Bridgnorth home involving electric tap

At around 8pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received reports of a house fire on Listley Street.

Two fire crews were sent from Telford and Tweedale fire stations. An operations officer was also in attendance to coordinate the emergency response.

Reports from the fire service said the incident involved an electric tap that had caught fire.

Firefighters used a bucket of water to extinguish the blaze before checking the area with small tools and a thermal imaging camera to ensure it was fully out.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 8.43pm.