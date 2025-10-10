Bridgnorth retirement complex holds open day for over 60s

Churchill Living is hosting a "Moving Information Day" event for over 60s.

The event at 2pm on Thursday 16th October at its Mortimer Lodge development in Bridgnorth is set to offer prospective buyers the opportunity to find out how Churchill is leading the way in making later-life living more transparent for its owners, and how easy it can be to make the move into an apartment built to offer a more relaxed, fulfilling and independent lifestyle.

The open day comes after the retirement firm said it was the first major UK retirement living provider to permanently remove all exit fees.

Churchill’s team will be at the event to explain the range of moving packages, downsizing advice, specially tailored services and ongoing support available to help ensure every Customer’s move goes smoothly.

Mortimer Lodge, Bridgnorth

Churchill’s Senior Divisional Marketing Manager Caroline Haswell says: “Our Moving Information Day at Mortimer Lodge is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is considering a move to explore what Churchill can offer them. We’re very excited to help guide people through the process of embracing a lifestyle of their choice so they can maintain their independence and really make the most of their retirement.”

On the decision the scrap exit fees, Churchill’s Chairman & CEO Spencer McCarthy adds: “Life with Churchill is about independence, security, and peace of mind – not only for our Owners, but for their families too. By removing exit fees we’re tackling challenges being voiced about the sector head on, with changes that will be transformative for the industry. Our commitment remains to provide quality, independent living for the over-60s where people can live safely and socially as their needs change.”

To find out more or register to attend the event, visit churchill-living.co.uk or call 01746 708737.