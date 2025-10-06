The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had responded to the incident on Silverdale Terrace in Highley, near Bridgnorth, at around 11.46am today (Monday).

One crew from Cleobury Mortimer was sent to the scene.

An update from the fire service said that on arrival the crew had found one laptop which was smoking.

The service said: "Fire crews submerged laptop in bucket of water and gave advice regarding the safe disposal."

The crew was finished at the scene at around 12.13pm.