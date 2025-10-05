12-inch Regency table now on sale at Bridgnorth antiques centre must be the tiniest in Shropshire

The little mahogany Regency table stands just 12 inches tall and was originally a salesman’s sample.

John Ridgway at the Old Mill Antiques Centre with the tiny table. Photo: Steve Leath

It is now up for sale at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth.

“This tiny table is just lovely, it’s an exact replica of a large Regency table and it was made during the late 1800s as a sample for a shop or salesman,” says Old Mill owner John Ridgway. “We’ve never seen one like it before - it has a few repairs and that is to be expected due to its age and size, but it is a very nice item indeed.”

The tiny table is priced at £85 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Mill Street, Low Town, Bridgnorth is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.