12-inch Regency table now on sale at Bridgnorth antiques centre must be the tiniest in Shropshire
A Shropshire antiques centre has had what must be the smallest table in the county brought in for sale.
The little mahogany Regency table stands just 12 inches tall and was originally a salesman’s sample.
It is now up for sale at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth.
“This tiny table is just lovely, it’s an exact replica of a large Regency table and it was made during the late 1800s as a sample for a shop or salesman,” says Old Mill owner John Ridgway. “We’ve never seen one like it before - it has a few repairs and that is to be expected due to its age and size, but it is a very nice item indeed.”
The tiny table is priced at £85 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Mill Street, Low Town, Bridgnorth is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.