Barn ripped apart by fire near Bridgnorth - in photos

The blaze broke out in the village of Quatt, with flames and thick smoke seen billowing from the barn late last night (Thursday).

Photos taken in the aftermath show the structure engulferd in flames, as firefighters allowed the fire to "burn out under control".

Flames and thick smoke seen billowing from the barn. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Multiple fire crews remained at the scene this morning. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) control first received a report of the fire at around 10.38pm.

Three fire crews, including a water carrier, were sent from Bridgnorth and Telford Central fire stations to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance to coordinate the emergency response.

The large barn fire in Quatt near Bridgnorth. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

In a statement issued at 11.12pm, Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "Crews are currently in attendance at a large barn fire in Quatt.

"Numerous calls have been received by fire control. Both major appliances and water carrier as well as an appliance from Tweedale are in attendance."

The aftermath of the large barn fire. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to bring the blaze under control, before dampening down the surrounding area to prevent any reignition.

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed that crews remained on site into Friday morning, and were expected to be there until around midday.

Crews have allowed the fire to "burn out under control". Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

They added that the fire had been contained to the barn, with no other structures affected and no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and an investigation is expected to be carried out.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) first received reports of the fire at 10.38pm. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

In an update posted at 8.20am today, Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "Crews were swapped over at 3am, being replaced by Much Wenlock Fire Station and Telford.

"Then at 6.35am we were alerted to go and swap with the existing crews. Photos show the progress of the fire as it’s being allowed to burn out under control."