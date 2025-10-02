New Starbucks drive-thru set to open in Bridgnorth - here's when

An opening date of Thursday, November 20 has been given for the new coffee shop, which will be located on the Chartwell Business Park just off the A458 Stourbridge Road.

A Starbucks sign

The new Starbucks drive-thru store will be located opposite Esso and by the new McDonald’s restaurant which is set to open on October 22.

Work is under way onsite with the new building expected to be completed within the coming weeks, followed by the internal fit-out, ahead of the November 20 opening.

Work underway on the new Starbucks Drive Thru in Bridgnorth

Recruitment was under way this summer for new roles at a forthcoming Starbucks outlet in Bridgnorth - according to adverts posted on Glassdoor by Queensway Coffee Houses, which is one of Starbucks UK’s franchised business partners.

And according to the marketing company Linney, a store manager is now in place and excited to welcome customers to the new venture later this autumn.

In a statement issued by Linney, store manager Anna Watkins said: “We’re really looking forward to opening our doors and becoming part of the Bridgnorth community.

“The new store will create 14 jobs locally, and we’re excited to offer a welcoming space for customers to relax, connect, and enjoy their favourite Starbucks beverages.

“Being located off the A458 gives us a great opportunity to serve both local residents and those passing through - we can’t wait to get started!”

Starbucks has been contacted for further information about the opening of the new store on the edge of Bridgnorth.