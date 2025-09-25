Hospital trust provides update on footpath closure near Bridgnorth Community Hospital

The pedestrian route near Bridgnorth Community Hospital, known locally as 'hospital way', was closed by the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust after concerns were raised over its safety.

The closure includes a gate that provides access to the footpath and leads to the hospital and surrounding area for pedestrians.

The hospital trust said assessments of the pedestrian route are ongoing and assured residents that they are working to reopen the path as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust said: “The gate at Hospital Way near Bridgnorth Community Hospital was temporarily closed due to safety concerns.

“Our teams are working hard to reopen the gate as soon as possible, once our essential checks are completed.

“We will continue to keep the community informed and would like to thank everyone for their patience during this time.”