Motorcyclist taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after collision with van near Bridgnorth

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash between a motorbike and a van on the A442 at around 9.41am yesterday (Sunday, September 21).

One fire crew attended the scene, alongside an ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire.

On arrival, crews found one patient, a man, who was the rider of the motorbike.

The motorcyclist was treated at the scene for potentially serious injuries and taken by road ambulance to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley.

Firefighters also used an environmental pack to deal with a fuel spillage and were finished at the scene by 10.51am.

