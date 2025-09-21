Care home swaps cakes for cash in fundraiser for Dementia UK

Severn Valley Home Care, based at Lasyard House in Bridgnorth, held a cake sale earlier this year, raising £222 for the charity.

The event formed part of the company’s ongoing support for Dementia UK. Jackie Garratt, director of the care service and organiser of the fundraiser, also walked a mile each day throughout May to raise awareness and funds for the charity.

Organiser of the cake sale and director of the care service, Jackie Garratt

Jackie said the cause is especially close to her heart, as her mother lives with dementia - a condition that Severn Valley Home Care helps many clients manage through its day-to-day care services.

The fundraiser was declared a success, with more than £200 raised thanks to generous support from staff, visitors, and the local community.

Dementia UK provides specialist dementia support through its team of Admiral Nurses. The charity offers support to families affected by dementia, helping them cope with the emotional and practical challenges of the condition.

To learn more or to donate visit: www.dementiauk.org