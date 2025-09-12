Exhibition opens into 'adopted' Shropshire artist who built a cave in his Bridgnorth home

Antony Dracup, one of Shropshire’s great "adopted" creative minds. He was a self-taught artist and polymath born in Hertfordshire in 1930. He moved to West London in 1956, where he lived and worked as a professional artist until 1981.

In 1982, Dracup relocated to Shropshire, where he continued to produce a prolific number of paintings, mainly focusing on Bridgnorth and the surrounding area.

In addition to his artistic work, Dracup created a unique home in his Bridgnorth terrace by painting murals of local scenes on the walls, carving a cave dwelling into the sandstone cliff behind and adding decorative flourishes using recycled and repurposed materials.

Now, a new exhibition is opening at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery on September 12 until November 29, presenting the work of the late

Karolina Harte, owner of Dracup's Cottage, in the house's unusual sandstone cave

The exhibition features oil paintings that highlight Dracup’s skill at capturing the intricate detail of Shropshire’s architecture, natural beauty and industrial heritage.

The Railway Street property was once owned by artist Anthony Dracup

The exhibition gives an insight into an individual who chose to depart from conventional paths, followed his creative aspirations, and constructed one of Shropshire’s most distinctive homes, featuring a handcrafted cave and a vertical garden.

Antony Dracup in 1991 during the excavation of the cave

The exhibition showcases 11 of Dracup’s oil paintings, featuring Shropshire’s iconic natural and built heritage, including the River Severn, the Severn Valley Railway, Daniels Mill viaduct, the Iron Bridge and numerous townscapes. Exhibition visitors will also be able to enjoy a slideshow featuring a wide selection of his watercolours.

James Owen, Shropshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Housing and Leisure said: “It’s been wonderful for the Museum’s curatorial team to work with Antony’s son to showcase his father’s work and allow the public to gain an insight into one of Shropshire’s great creative minds. We are very grateful for all his support with the exhibition.”

Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm, and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. The Museum is closed on Mondays. The exhibition is situated in the Balcony Gallery, which is occasionally closed for private functions.

Admission to the Museum and exhibition is free of charge, however donations to support the Museum’s work are warmly encouraged. Details about the exhibition can be found at Antony Dracup: An Artist’s View of his Adopted Home – Shropshire Museums