Bridgnorth development of 10 homes refused - here's why

David Doley wants the development to be on land off the A458 Oldbury Road. Six of the properties are open market while four are classed as affordable. The scheme also includes the construction of a new access road and alterations to the existing field access.

A design and access statement says the layout has been revised following pre-application advice, addressing concerns regarding visual impact and access.

It says the proposed development will be a mix of detached and semi-detached dwellings, all with garages, while the existing planting and landscaping along the boundaries will be retained.

Access to the site will be via the existing gated access on Oldbury Road, with the new road positioned similarly to the current access point. The statement adds that a pedestrian path “will be integrated to ensure safe connections to the existing footpath that runs along the northern boundary”.

However, planning officer Sara Robinson recommended that the scheme should be refused when members of the Southern Area Planning Committee discussed it on Tuesday (August 26).

A visual of the plans off Oldbury Road, just outside Bridgnorth. Picture: EDA

She said it would be in an unsustainable location contrary to the principles set out in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

“Although a footpath connects Oldbury to Bridgnorth and the site appears proximate on plan, existing physical barriers – including distance, the nature of the route, and lack of public transport – make it insufficiently accessible,” said Ms Robinson.

“Prospective occupants would be heavily reliant on private motor vehicles for day-to-day activities, undermining the aim of promoting sustainable development.”

Representing Mr Doley, Martin Parrish of The Planning Group said: “We have reviewed the officer’s report and five reasons for refusal.

“The cross-subsidy title of the description has caused some confusion with the officers. We did request the scheme description be changed because officers disputed the validity of the title.

“However, the scheme, regardless of its title, remains a cross-subsidy proposal with open market and affordable housing. We believe the scheme is locationally sustainable and the highways consultee has also stated that.

“We have sensitively designed the scheme to reflect the rural aspect of the adjacent conservation area. We do think the proposal is the best use of the land.

“The cross-subsidy scheme is a proven method of allowing local people to get on to the property ladder and is in accordance with Shropshire Council’s local needs.”

However, Councillor Nick Hignett (Rea Valley) said that, even though he acknowledges that other schemes have been approved in open countryside, Oldbury Road is not in a sustainable location, the proposal had been poorly designed, and it would remove the wildlife corridor. There is also a landmark oak tree, which Councillor Hignett says has significant value to the area.

Councillor Rachel Connolly (Bridgnorth West and Tasley) added: “We’re going to be seeing more applications of these kinds on the outskirts of a lot of our towns that you can argue are not walkable and public transport is intermittent at best. I was very pleased to see plans for affordable properties, however I still feel it is not in the right place and not sustainable.”