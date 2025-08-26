Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the latest incident, at Wyken, Roughton, near Bridgnorth, earlier this morning.

It said that three crews, including a water carrier, were sent to the scene at around 9.43am today, Tuesday, August 26.

They discovered a fire in a field involving around 2,500 square metres of scrub land.

Firefighters used beaters and an extended hose reel jet to tackle the blaze, with water supplemented from the water carrier.

The incident is the latest wildfire faced by the county's firefighters, who dealt with a stream of incidents over the bank holiday weekend, including major fires at Pulverbatch and Haughmond Hill.