Fire service called to deal with embankment fire near Bridgnorth
The fire service have been called to deal with an embankment fire near Bridgnorth.
Published
Last updated
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident at Severnside in Highley, at around 11am today - Sunday, August 24.
One fire crew was sent to the scene from Bridgnorth and found fire involving a section of embankment measuring 100 metres by 10 metres.
An update from the fire service said that the crew had used a hosereel jet to deal with the blaze.