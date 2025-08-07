'My allotment is a sanctuary': Green-fingered Bridgnorth tenants discuss benefits of home-grown veg and the great outdoors

National Allotment Week, which runs from August 12 to 18, is an annual initiative that aims to raise awareness of allotments and their role in helping people live healthier lifestyles.

This year, we popped along to visit tenants at the allotments in Richmond Gardens in the centre of Bridgnorth, who described just how much their plot means to them.

Martin Roper, 65, said his plot helps keep him busy: “I have supported allotment holders for over 30 years but now have my own one and you just can’t beat that first potato out of the ground, or the first carrot, or peas fresh from the pod.

Martin Roper and Martin Preece at their allotments off Richmond Gardens in Bridgnorth

“The benefit of having an allotment is that it keeps me occupied and busy and you can have a chat with other allotment holders. It is exercise while my job is office based, sat at a desk, but I’ve lost a lot of weight since I started here and feel better for it.

“No day is the same, the conversation and the physical activity - more people should try it out.”

Martin, who works as a building contract estimator surveyor, took ownership of the plot but still shares it with Allen Walford, 82, who has been working on it since 1985.

The site at Richmond Gardens is 1.2 acres and has 23 plots where you’ll find a large range of vegetables and plants growing such as carrots, parsnips, radish, runner beans, cabbage, cauliflower, potatoes, beetroot, peas, tomatoes and lettuce.

It is owned and managed by Apley Estate and some people have been on the waiting list to get their own plot for almost a decade.

Earlier this year Apley reconfigured the site and created extra plots by utilising the space more efficiently.

Louis Parkin, graduate rural surveyor at Apley, carried out the work and said: “This is something Apley has wanted to do for a long time and we’re really pleased we’ve now been able to put it in place.

Louis Parkin from Apley Estates at the allotments off Richmond Gardens in Bridgnorth at

“The plots at Richmond Gardens are always in demand, so we’ve reconfigured the site and split some of the larger plots up to create more manageable sized ones and in turn create more of them.

“It is a really lovely place to be and all our current tenants are looking forward to welcoming more people to the allotment.

“There is a real sense of friendliness and community there and many people have told us they keep their allotment plot for exactly that, the community factor.

“It is a sought after piece of land in the centre of Bridgnorth and could well be turned into housing, but that is not something Apley wants to do. We are committed to maintaining this land for the community and environment.”

Martin Roper and Martin Preece at their allotments off Richmond Gardens in Bridgnorth

Another allotment holder, Martin Preece, 60, of Bridgnorth, is a taxi driver for disabled school children.

Martin's had his plot for 20 years and said it would be easier to list what he doesn’t grow.

He said: “It gets you out of the house and gets fresh air but also feeds the family and friends too which all contributes to your wellbeing.

“There is a nice little social life and we do things together and help each other out, it is a sanctuary.”

Martin previously worked in a factory for eight or nine hours a day before going to the allotment - and both tenants said the allotment was brilliant during the Covid-19 pandemic as they were able to get out and exercise while maintaining social distancing.

This yea is the 22nd annual National Allotment Week to raise awareness of the valued plots. It is organised by the National Allotment Society with the aim of celebrating these green spaces and the benefits they have for health, wellbeing and the planet.