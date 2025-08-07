Bridgnorth Lions raises more than £1,500 for Help for Heroes through popular walk event

Bridgnorth Lions has raised more than £1,500 for Help for Heroes through its Bridgnorth Walk event that was held on May 8.

Each year, hundreds of residents take part in one of the events at the walk, including a full marathon, family walk and a gruelling 21.5-mile walk that includes a climb up Brown Clee.

With the 80th anniversary of VE Day falling just three days after this year's event, the Lions Club adopted a poignant theme - "They Fought For Us, We Walk For Them".

President of Bridgnorth Lions Dave Hampson (left) with Rebecca and John Jones, volunteers for Help for Heroes

President of Bridgnorth Lions, Dave Hampson met with Help for Heroes volunteers Rebecca and John Jones on Wednesday to hand over funds that were raised through the event.

Dave said: "We are continually raising money and giving it away to good causes. It’s great to be able to do something for such a worthwhile cause."

Help for Heroes is the UK's leading Armed Forces and veterans’ charity.

Over the years, Bridgnorth Lions Club has raised hundreds of thousands for charities and local causes through several events including the walk and its popular duck race.

Last month, the Lions Club held its first canine carnival at the town’s rugby club that saw scores of dogs and their owners stop by for some four-legged fun.

Member of Bridgnorth Lions for more than 10 years, Howard Davis is extremely proud of this year’s efforts so far, and thanked the public for their generosity and spirit.

"We are absolutely delighted to raise that much for Help for Heroes," he said. "In the past 12 months, we have raised about £20,000 and given it all away.

"I am very proud to be a part of the Lions. When we try and raise money people are generally pretty generous.

"Every single penny that we raise goes into the things we support. It really is a pleasure to wear the shirt and I am certainly very proud to be a part of it."