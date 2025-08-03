'Is this the oldest tipple in town?' Ultra-rare bottle of Scotch whisky on sale at Bridgnorth antiques centre

The bottle of Pinwinnie Royale is 62 years old and it has just been brought in to the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Low Town.

“This is a really rare bottle of Pinwinnie that has long been discontinued, although it was very much sought after years ago,” said Old Mill owner John Ridgway.

He said the blended Scotch whisky, originally produced by Pinwinnie Distillery and later by Inver House Distillers in Airdrie, was a well-regarded blend, particularly the Pinwinnie Royale expression, known for its rich character and distinctive bottle.

John Ridgway of Old Mill Antiques

“It is in a perfect, unopened condition and is complete with its original box and a beautifully embroidered bag," said Mr Ridgway. "Regarded as a classic blended whisky, it was bottled in Airdrie and was 12 years old when purchased back in 1975.

“Could it be the oldest tipple in town? It certainly might be and it’s sure to attract the attention of fine whisky drinkers and collectors alike!”

The Pinwinnie Royale, a 1.75 litre rocker bottle, is priced at £345 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, Low Town, Bridgnorth, is open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm.