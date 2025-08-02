Firefighters attend 'numerous' patches of fire along heritage railway line

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported they were in attendance at a number of fires close a railway line at around 2pm on Saturday.

Firefighters said the outbreaks happened closed to Eardington, south of Bridgnorth, near the Severn Valley Railway line.

Three fire crews from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Telford stations attended the incidents.

A spokesperson for the fire service said there were "numerous seats of fire between Eardington and Eardington Station near the Severn Valley Railway line".

The crews used hose reel jets and fogging units to extinguish the fires.

The stop message, which indicates the incident was under control, was received at 3.17pm.