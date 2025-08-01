In pictures: More than 70 classic cars turn out for Rotary classic car event
More than 70 vintage vehicles, ranging from 1930s Morgans to more modern Lamborghinis, turned out for a Shropshire town's annual classic car rally.
Bridgnorth Rotarians have been organising the classic car rally in the town every July for more than 20 years.
This year saw 73 classic car owners turn up at the Livestock market last night (July 31) to show off and celebrate their pride and joys - the biggest turnout in the event's history.
And the rally is set to have raised around £1,500 for local charity.
Steve Roper, organiser, said there were a whole gamut of classics at the event.
"We had all sorts from jags and Rolls-Royces, 1930s Morgans, MGBs and some more modern classics like Lamborghinis.
"It was the biggest turnout yet. We met at the livestock market and I must say a big thank you to Smallman Hall, the classic car company who helped with the event.
"We had a little optional rally through Brockton, Broseley and over the river. It was a fabulous event."
He said the president chose an AC Cobra as the car he would have chosen to go home in and that the event was set to raise around £1,500 for charity.
"We didn't have any sponsors this year so this was just from the event itself. We won't know the final figure for a couple of days but it looks to be around the £1,500 mark. This money will be presented to the charities supported by The Rotary Club later in the year."