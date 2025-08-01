In pictures: More than 70 classic cars turn out for Rotary classic car event

Bridgnorth Rotarians have been organising the classic car rally in the town every July for more than 20 years.

This year saw 73 classic car owners turn up at the Livestock market last night (July 31) to show off and celebrate their pride and joys - the biggest turnout in the event's history.

Martin Brown and his 1953 Triumphant Renoun, apparently their are only 150 of these cars left - all pictures courtesy of Eddie Brown

And the rally is set to have raised around £1,500 for local charity.

Michael Hughes and his 1992 AC Cobra sports car

Steve Roper, organiser, said there were a whole gamut of classics at the event.

Lewis Price and his Bentley GTC car

"We had all sorts from jags and Rolls-Royces, 1930s Morgans, MGBs and some more modern classics like Lamborghinis.

"It was the biggest turnout yet. We met at the livestock market and I must say a big thank you to Smallman Hall, the classic car company who helped with the event.

Vicky Nettleton and her 1996 Naylor MGT open top car.

"We had a little optional rally through Brockton, Broseley and over the river. It was a fabulous event."

Tracey Morris and her 1971 MGB roadster car.

He said the president chose an AC Cobra as the car he would have chosen to go home in and that the event was set to raise around £1,500 for charity.

Steve and Zoe Blackham and their 1936 Morris 8 car.

"We didn't have any sponsors this year so this was just from the event itself. We won't know the final figure for a couple of days but it looks to be around the £1,500 mark. This money will be presented to the charities supported by The Rotary Club later in the year."