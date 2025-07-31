Pub's plans for static caravan site near Bridgnorth rejected amid concerns over impact on rural Shropshire

The owners of The Malt Shovel in Highley, near Bridgnorth, recently asked Shropshire Council if they could put several holiday lodges in the grounds of the pub.

The applicants argued the scheme would provide additional income to support the pub, which has been closed since 2022.

"Rural public houses are in steady decline," applicants C2 Capital Ltd argued.

"The provision of self-catering accommodation on this site provides an opportunity for additional revenue and a complementary facility to be added to the existing public house."

Initially, the application proposed building six timber static caravans on site, but later reduced this number to five.

The entrance to the former Malt Shovel pub in Highley, near Bridgnorth

But Shropshire Council planners have now refused the proposal, raising concerns over the impact the caravans may have on the open countryside.

Planning and development services manager Tabitha Lythe said: "The proposed development seeks to provide new caravan visitor accommodation Highley, which is in the Severn Valley.

"Whilst sustainable tourism is promoted, this must be balanced with the need to protect the qualities of rural areas.

"The location of the caravans lies outside the development boundary, in the open countryside and is not for high quality visitor accommodation.

"It is not accompanied by high quality landscaping and is not associated with an existing, established and viable tourism enterprise where accommodation is required, noting that the Malt Shovel pub closed several years ago."

The council also said the applicants had provided "insufficient information" regarding the site's appearance in the natural landscape and its impact on the environment.

The full application and decision can be viewed online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number 25/01885/FUL.