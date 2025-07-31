Fire crew called to burning tree stump in village near Bridgnorth
A fire crew were called out to a village near Bridgnorth due to a burning tree stump.
Published
Last updated
Firefighters from Bridgnorth Fire Station were called out at 4.15pm today (July 31) to a report of a fire in the open in Netherton Lane in Highley.
A spokesperson said they sent one fire engine, which found the fire involved a burning stump .
The burning stump was quickly doused by crews using a hosereel jet, and the incident was declared over by 4.50pm.