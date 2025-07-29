Historic home of Bridgnorth's last boatbuilder gets a new lease of life
The historic home of the last boatbuilder in Shropshire town has a new lease of life as an Airbnb.
Plus
Published
Williams Oakes boatyard was at 46 Underhill Street in Bridgnorth.
He had been a master boatbuilder who operated in the town until the turn of the century.
His home is among a number of locations in Bridgnorth to appear in a new book by local historian Clive Gwilt.
Mr Gwilt, whose book entitled “Lost Bridgnorth” will feature 300 pages of all the buildings and changes that have been made to the town, said he visited this property a few days ago and its now been refurbished to a very high standard as an Airbnb.