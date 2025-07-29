Former Bridgnorth postman, cattery owner and author who founded junior football team founder dies

Robert McPhee, known as Bob, was a postman who delivered letters in Bridgnorth high street. He was also co-owner with his wife Maureen of Fox House Cattery in the town.

Family friend Olywyn Jackson said: “His great achievement was starting up the junior Spartans football club.

“He came to live in Bridgnorth, moving from London. He recognised there was a need for juniors boys and girls team sports so Spartans junior football club was born.

The Spartans in 1987 with Bob

“There was so much more to this man that people realised. He had so much to give and the young boys and girls including my son started at the age of nine or 10 and are now reaching the age of 47 to 50.

“He also organised football competitions against our twin town. I’m sure there will be many people who wish to pay tribute to this wonderful man.”

Bob and wife Maureen

She said Robert was also a keen author and had penned numerous books.

After selling the cattery to new owners, Robert and his wife moved to Wiltshire.

Bob in his postman days

He died earlier this month. He was in his 80s.

The funeral is to be held on August 5 at 11.15am at Haycombe Cemetery in Bath.