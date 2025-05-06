Dog lovers who own sighthounds are invited to join a new group in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The group has been set up by Marina Hulke, who recently moved to Bridgnorth with her Brindle whippet, Pixie.

She said: "We don’t have a regular meet point at the moment but choose a venue to suit the dogs and their humans.

"Our first was at Comer Woods on Sunday and was lovely."

She added that all sighthounds were welcome at future meets and details of the club's activities can be found on their new Facebook Page.