Dog lovers who own sighthounds are invited to join a new group in Bridgnorth
A new dog walking group has been set up in Bridgnorth for owners of whippets, greyhounds, lurchers and other sight hounds.
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The group has been set up by Marina Hulke, who recently moved to Bridgnorth with her Brindle whippet, Pixie.
She said: "We don’t have a regular meet point at the moment but choose a venue to suit the dogs and their humans.
"Our first was at Comer Woods on Sunday and was lovely."
She added that all sighthounds were welcome at future meets and details of the club's activities can be found on their new Facebook Page.