Bridgnorth football club sees quadruple double with FOUR sets of twins playing

Bridgnorth Spartans Football Club have four sets of twins playing for their teams, from seven-year-olds just starting their footballing journey to seasoned players in their sixties.

A spokesman for the club said: "With multiple sets of twins playing across age groups and formats, Bridgnorth Spartans have become a unique hub for siblings who share not only genetics but also a passion for the game. Of course, being a twin at Spartans comes with plenty of perks - built-in teammates, double the fun, and even the occasional mix-up that keeps coaches and opponents on their toes!"

The twins from the Bridgnorth Spartans Football Team

He said the club's twins include Georgie and Hattie who play for the Under-8s Whites.

"Georgie and Hattie’s Spartans journey began in 2023 when they attended the Under-7 trials. Their mum, Hannah, recalls that they were supposed to start Rainbows that week but opted for football instead - and the rest is history! The pair have become an integral part of their team, not only on the pitch but also off it, from baking treats for the opposition to hosting their teammates at their family’s pumpkin patch.