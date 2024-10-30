Driver who raced at high speed through residential areas on Shropshire/Staffordshire border awaits sentence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Magistrates were told that Terry Leach took a Saab 93 saloon with passengers on board on an eight-mile pursuit that started off on the outskirts of Bridgnorth and ended at a narrow road under a bridge at Bratch Lane in Wombourne.

Leach, aged 26, of Greenlawns, St Marks Road, Tipton, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and having no licence or insurance on January 28, 2024.

Sara Beddow, prosecuting, told Telford Magistrates Court that Leach was involved in a "long police pursuit" which included him driving around blind corners at speed, forcing other cars to stop and with passengers in the car.

The chase started at 1.40pm near Stanmore Hall, near Bridgnorth, and headed along the A454 to Wolverhampton.

Ms Beddow said the chase went through Wyken and Hilton then via the third exit of a roundabout onto the B4176. After taking two left hand bends at speed he sped along Pool House Road on the outskirts of Wombourne.

Ms Beddow said after speeding along Bratch Common Road residential area in excess of 80mph he approached a T-junction at 70mph before braking hard and turning right at high speed onto Bratch Lane.

The court was told that the chase came to a halt at a narrow road under a bridge.

Telford magistrates court

Ms Beddow said the route had been "blocked by a member of the public". But the court was not told whether the member of public was on foot or in another vehicle.

The court heard that the advanced police drivers had used "driving tactics" to bring the chase to a close, and had been using blue lights and sirens but Leach had sped off.

'Disregard for other road users'

"There was a disregard for other road users and he had caused a member of the public to brake to avoid a collision," Ms Beddow said.

"Over a prolonged period over the distance of eight miles he was putting members of the public at risk.

"It was not dangerous to start with but he sped off and became dangerous at that time."

The prosecutor said they were serious matters that should be dealt with at the crown court.

Brendan Reedy, defending, of PCB Solicitors, said he agreed that the sentencing was not suitable for magistrates court.

He said the offence could attract a sentence which starts at 36 weeks in custody which takes it beyond the powers of the magistrates court.

Magistrates agreed that they would not take jurisdiction of the matter.

They told Leach that she would have to turn up at Shrewsbury Crown Court on a date to be decided and bailed him.

But they handed down an interim driving ban and ordered a pre-sentence report to be compiled by the probation service in time for the sentencing.