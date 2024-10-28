Delight as Bridgnorth curry house honoured with second national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The team at Thalio Street Food Restaurant and Bar, based at the Falcon Hotel in Bridgnorth, said they won Best Street Food Restaurant at the ’Prestige Curry Awards’ of Great Britain held in London last week.

It follows their recent win as ‘South Asian Restaurant of the Year’ at the Midlands Food Drink & Hospitality Awards.

“We're so grateful to the talented team for their hard work and dedication, and to our loyal customers for their continued support. This award is a testament to their commitment to serving authentic, delicious South Asian cuisine,” said Mizan Rahman, creator and manager of Thalio Restaurant.