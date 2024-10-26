Inquest opens into death of 41-year-old motorcyclist in A442 crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Deputy Coroner, Heath Westerman, heard that Kristian Alan Morris, 41, died on September 15 after a crash on the A442 at Quatford.

Mr Morris, a lorry driver from Wolverhampton, had been riding a motorcycle.

The hearing was told Mr Morris had died at the scene, and the crash is still under investigation by police.

The inquest was adjourned until February 11, next year.